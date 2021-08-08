Joshka Gustav seeking more snaps at outside linebacker this fall

Last year, in Colorado's condensed six-game season, the Buffs utilized something of a committee approach at outside linebacker opposite junior Carson Wells , with juniors Guy Thomas and Jamar Montgomery plus redshirt freshman Joshka Gustav splitting time on the field.

While Wells, who comes off a 2020 campaign in which he lead the nation in tackles for loss per game with 2.67 (he had 15.5 total, including a pair in the Valero Alamo Bowl), has without question entrenched himself as an every-down player, Colorado's second outside backer position remains more open.

Currently, Gustav, Thomas and Montgomery are the main players competing for playing time as the Buffs prepare to put a bow on their first week of fall camp.

Karl Dorrell indicated that a committee approach could very well be utilized once again in 2021 but also noted that the job is there for the taking, if one individual player were to prove themselves worthy of winning that gig.

"All three of those guys we were counting on playing but none of them has separated themselves enough to warrant for him to be the mainstay," Dorrell said. "I like it, but whoever wants it, they need to have the most consistency, the most production and match what Carson is doing on the other side."

"If it doesn’t quite add up that way, then we’ll continue to have the rotation."

Last fall, Gustav led the pack with 91 snaps on defense, compared to Thomas' 80 and Montgomery's 66.

Despite his limited action, Gustav proved to be one of the Buffs' more effective pass rushers, leading the team with seven quarterback hurries by season's end.

This past spring, Gustav's position coach, Brian Michalowski, complimented his work ethic, noting Gustav's dedication to studying film.

As fall camp heats up, Gustav remains committed to bettering himself through a robust program of constantly analyzing film.

“I pride myself on having a good pass rush," he said. I developed that by watching a lot of NFL film on guys like Von Miller, Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa — all these elite pass rushers. I really want to model my game after them when it comes to pass rushing but yeah, last season wasn’t bad, pass rush-wise, but I want to become a first and second down player, as well, so I’ve been working on that, trying to be disruptive in the backfield."