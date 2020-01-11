Since the start of the calendar new year, Colorado offensive coordinator and QBs coach Jay Johnson has been a busy bee in issuing scholarships to potential future Buffaloes signal callers. Thus far, he's offered three QBs within the Class of 2021, as Saturday afternoon, Ft. Worth native Hamp Fay became the latest quarterback to have a chance to play at CU.

Hamp Fay at the Manning Passing Academy in summer of 2018 (Hamp Fay / Twitter)

Fay is a 6-foot-5, 2015-pound QB playing at All Saints Episcopal in Ft. Worth, TX. Colorado appears to be the second school to issue a scholarship offer to him, following Illinois, which offered in September of last year. Fay tore his right labrum early in the season as a junior after All Saints' third game of the year. In the three games he appeared in, he had gotten off to a hot start, throwing 10 touchdowns for 845 yards to go along with a 70% completion rate.