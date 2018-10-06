CUSportsNation.com

Before kickoff of the Arizona State - Colorado game, the Buffaloes announced that sophomore outside linebacker Jacob Callier will have surgery on his shoulder and redshirt this season.

He played in CU's first four games of the season -- starting the CSU and UCLA games -- but suffered a shoulder injury. Since he only played in four games, he will be able to redshirt this season and be a redshirt sophomore in 2019.

Callier recorded six tackles, one sack, two third down stops, and three quarterback pressures in 80 snaps this season.

Colorado also announced the defensive back Mekhi Blackmon will redshirt this season. The first year Buff, who transferred from a junior college, had played in every game so far this season on special teams.

He will not play the rest of the way this season so that the Buffs can preserve his redshirt. Blackmon will be a redshirt sophomore in 2019.

Lastly, safety Kyle Trego has switched from wearing No. 21 to No. 13.

MORE

Game Day: Arizona State vs Colorado

JuCo DE Datona Jackson commits to Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes Football: Big recruiting weekend on tap