News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-23 14:14:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Jackson Anderson recaps virtual visit, details ties to Mitch Rodrigue

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

In early April, Colorado extended an offer to Mineola, TX offensive guard Jackson Anderson. A few days ago, he conducted a virtual visit with the Buffaloes and built upon the relationship he'd been...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}