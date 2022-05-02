Jabari Walker won't return to CU; Buffs lose pledge from Bobi Klintman

Just weeks after offering a verbal commitment to Colorado, 2022 forward Bobi Klintman has backed off of his pledge, a source confirmed to CUSportsNation Monday.

Joe Tipton of On3Sports was the first to break the news Monday afternoon.

Klintman's defection came the same day that ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that CU's Jabari Walker, who would be a junior in 2022-23, would not be returning to the Buffs and instead will pursue an NBA career.

Walker's father, Samaki, a first round pick in the 1996 NBA Draft, who played professionally from 1996-2011 and won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2002, told Givony that "Jabari is fully committed to becoming a professional basketball player and has no intentions on returning to school. He wants to sign with an agent and go all in."

Walker's departure deprives the Buffs of their leading scorer and rebounder last year.

After earning a spot on the Pac-12 All-Conference Freshman Team in 2020-21, Walker made significant strides last season as a sophomore, leading the Pac-12 with 17 double-doubles.

His 9.4 rebounds per game average also was a league-high.

Klintman, a spring addition to CU's Class of 2022, which also features North Dakota big man Joe Hurlburt and California shooting guard R.J. Smith, shares a similar player profile to Walker, and would have provided the Buffs with backcourt reinforcements in the event that Walker didn't return.

With Walker leaving for the NBA and Klintman de-committing, plus Evan Battey graduating and Keeshawn Barthelemy transferring to Oregon, the Buffaloes have 11 players on scholarship for next season, out of a total of 13 allowed by the NCAA.

That includes both Hurlburt, Smith and Princeton grad transfer guard Ethan Wright, in addition to juniors Luke O'Brien, Niue Clifford and Tristan da Silva, sophomores K.J. Simpson, Lawson Lovering and Julian Hammond III, plus redshirt freshmen Quincy Allen and Javon Ruffin.

What Tad Boyle decides to do with the two open scholarships he has at his disposal for 2022-23 remains to be seen.