J.T. Shrout can still play a significant role for CU in 2021

As Colorado prepared for its first scrimmage of fall camp back on Aug. 14, the main storyline leading into it undoubtedly was the ongoing quarterback battle between sophomore J.T. Shrout and second-year freshman Brendon Lewis .

By the end of the scrimmage, that major storyline had all but disappeared following Shrout going down with an apparent knee injury that required him to be carted off of Folsom Field.

Karl Dorrell revealed two days later that Shrout's MRI revealed a "significant" injury that would sideline him indefinitely.

With that, Lewis, whose only in-game experience came in last year's Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Texas, was thrust into the starter's role ahead of Sept. 3's season-opener vs. Northern Colorado.

Officially, specifics on Shrout's injury, as well as his timetable for returning, have not been released.

But for the foreseeable future, likely the entirety of the 2021 campaign, Shrout won't be suiting up for the Buffaloes.

Dorrell noted at the annual Front Range Media Huddle held at Blake Street Tavern in Denver that Shrout was scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday.

Already, Dorrell has tapped Shrout with an important role as the regular season grows closer.

Dorrell hopes Shrout can be an asset for Lewis and true freshman Drew Carter, the latter of whom is CU's only scholarship quarterback on roster besides Lewis.

“We’ve already enlisted JT as being a travel student coach for us," Dorrell said. "He’s going to be coaching with us and I want him to stay really involved. He has a great relationship with (quarterbacks) coach (Danny) Langsdorf too, so, JT’s role — and I told him yesterday, ‘you’ve got to help get Drew caught up. You’ve got to help Brendon when you see things, you’ve got to communicate to Brendon.' So, I think he’s all in for that process.”