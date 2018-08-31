It's game day in Denver! The Buffaloes face the Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. CUSportsNation.com has you covered.

Who: Colorado vs Colorado State

When: 7:30 PM MT

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

How to listen: Click here

---

*** Access our live game chat all day by clicking here ***

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!