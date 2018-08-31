It's Game Day: Rocky Mountain Showdown
It's game day in Denver! The Buffaloes face the Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. CUSportsNation.com has you covered.
Who: Colorado vs Colorado State
When: 7:30 PM MT
Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High
How to watch: CBS Sports Network
How to listen: Click here
---
Rocky Mountain Showdown
Finally.— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) August 31, 2018
🕢7:30 pm MT
📺CBS Sports Network
👂https://t.co/Nx9mqhyLrc#WearWhite || #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/hyRD28jK2k