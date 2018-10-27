Ticker
It's game day in Boulder, Colorado. After losing two consecutive contests, the CU Buffs look to get back into the win column as Oregon State comes to town. CUSportsNation.com has you covered.

Who: Oregon State vs Colorado

When: 1:00 PM MT

Where: Bouder, Colo. | Folsom Field

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (Stream)

How to listen: Click here

