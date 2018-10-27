It's Game Day: Oregon State Beavers vs Colorado Buffaloes
It's game day in Boulder, Colorado. After losing two consecutive contests, the CU Buffs look to get back into the win column as Oregon State comes to town. CUSportsNation.com has you covered.
Who: Oregon State vs Colorado
When: 1:00 PM MT
Where: Bouder, Colo. | Folsom Field
How to watch: Pac-12 Network (Stream)
How to listen: Click here
Oregon State vs Colorado
