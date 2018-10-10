CUSportsNation.com

With the help of our new partners at Pro Football Focus , we provide an in-depth look at how the Trojans and Buffaloes will match up on each side of the ball.

I've been writing these stories for a few weeks now using the Pro Football Focus Analytics, and the grades can often be misunderstood. Two quick things to keep in mind and you'll be fine: 1. The analytics/grades don't tell the whole story but tell a story and 2. PFF is as legit as they come, but it's not a perfect system.

Colorado's passing grade is pretty good, but the play of Sam Noyer in limited action has brought that down. Steven Montez's personal grade this season, as you can see below, is a very strong 81.5, and he has an individual passing grade of 76.5.

The Buffs are 4th in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (197.6) but grade average in the run blocking category at 63.5.

In my time studying these PFF grades, I've seen a tendency of defensive grades being higher than offensive grades, especially in the Pac-12. It seems like there's a curve where the defense is cut a bit more slack. That's at least how it feels for me. The Buffs' are averaging 37.8 points but have a grade of 77.5, whereas the USC defense has an overall grade of 86.9 but allow 26.2 points per game. Again, analytics tell a story, but not the whole story.

The Trojans grade very well in coverage and rushing defense but are in the middle of the pack in the conference statistically this season. Their tackling and pass rush grades are just average, and if USC plays average in those areas against the Buffaloes, they're going to have a long day.

Linebacker Cameron Smith is the highest graded USC defender, and he is 8th in the Pac-12 in tackles (47) and 10th in tackles for loss (5).