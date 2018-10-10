CUSportsNation.com

Inside the Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs USC Trojans
With the help of our new partners at Pro Football Focus, we provide an in-depth look at how the Trojans and Buffaloes will match up on each side of the ball.
Colorado offense vs USC defense
I've been writing these stories for a few weeks now using the Pro Football Focus Analytics, and the grades can often be misunderstood. Two quick things to keep in mind and you'll be fine: 1. The analytics/grades don't tell the whole story but tell a story and 2. PFF is as legit as they come, but it's not a perfect system.
Colorado's passing grade is pretty good, but the play of Sam Noyer in limited action has brought that down. Steven Montez's personal grade this season, as you can see below, is a very strong 81.5, and he has an individual passing grade of 76.5.
The Buffs are 4th in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (197.6) but grade average in the run blocking category at 63.5.
In my time studying these PFF grades, I've seen a tendency of defensive grades being higher than offensive grades, especially in the Pac-12. It seems like there's a curve where the defense is cut a bit more slack. That's at least how it feels for me. The Buffs' are averaging 37.8 points but have a grade of 77.5, whereas the USC defense has an overall grade of 86.9 but allow 26.2 points per game. Again, analytics tell a story, but not the whole story.
The Trojans grade very well in coverage and rushing defense but are in the middle of the pack in the conference statistically this season. Their tackling and pass rush grades are just average, and if USC plays average in those areas against the Buffaloes, they're going to have a long day.
Linebacker Cameron Smith is the highest graded USC defender, and he is 8th in the Pac-12 in tackles (47) and 10th in tackles for loss (5).
|Offensive category
|Season grade
|
Passing
|
71.0
|
Pass blocking
|
82.3
|
Receiving
|
77.8
|
Rushing
|
73.4
|
Run blocking
|
63.5
|
Overall offensive grade
|
77.5
|Defensive category
|Season grade
|
Run defense
|
89.3
|
Tackling
|
65.2
|
Pass rush
|
61.4
|
Coverage
|
90.1
|
Special teams
|
62.8
|
Overall defensive grade
|
86.9
|CU OFF
|Season grade
|USC DEF
|Season grade
|
WR Laviska Shenault
|
91.9
|
LB Cameron Smith
|
84.8
|
QB Steven Montez
|
81.5
|
DL Jay Tufele
|
77.3
|
RB Travon McMillian
|
76.3
|
CB Iman Marshall
|
77.1
|
WR Tony Brown
|
70.7
|
CB Isaiah Langley
|
73.2
|
T Aaron Haigler
|
68.4
|
EDGE Christian Rector
|
73.0
USC offense vs Colorado defense
The Buffaloes have an incredible defensive grade of 91.6. Again, I feel like the defensive grades have a bit of a curve, especially in run defensive and overall defensive grades. 10 of the 12 teams in the Pac-12 have an overall defensive grade of 80 or higher. Colorado's grade is ranked 3rd in the Pac-12, behind Washington and Oregon.
The Trojans have an alarming pass grade of 59.2. Quarterback JT Daniels has had some not great games but he's bounced back well and seems to have a better control of the offense. Daniels is mature beyond his years, as he could be a senior in high school right now if he didn't virtually skip it to play early at USC.
In the rushing game, USC features a three-headed monster at running back as Aca'Cedric Ware, Stephen Carr, and Vavae Malepeai all receive a considerable amount of carries. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is the highest graded Trojan player offensively and has caught 25 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns (all lead the team).
Defensively for Colorado, the Buffaloes come into the game ranked 3rd in the Pac-12 in points allowed per game (18.4) and are No. 4 in passing yards allowed (201) and No. 5 in rushing yards allowed (154). The Buffs are much improved defensively from a year ago and the grades reflect that. For perspective, Colorado's run defense grade last year was 74.6. This year it's currently at 93.3
|Offensive category
|Season grade
|
Passing
|
59.2
|
Pass blocking
|
82.9
|
Receiving
|
67.5
|
Rushing
|
72.4
|
Run blocking
|
64.6
|
Overall offensive grade
|
70.3
|Defensive category
|Season grade
|
Run defense
|
93.3
|
Tackling
|
86.9
|
Pass rush
|
71.1
|
Coverage
|
90.0
|
Special teams
|
72.9
|
Overall defensive grade
|
91.6
|USC OFF
|Season grade
|CU DEF
|Season grade
|
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
|
81.3
|
LB Nate Landman
|
89.1
|
G Chris Brown
|
78.1
|
DL Mustafa Johnson
|
83.3
|
RB Aca'Cedric Ware
|
75.9
|
OLB Davion Taylor
|
79.9
|
T Austin Jackson
|
71.4
|
DL Javier Edwards
|
79.5
|
QB JT Daniels
|
57.5
|
LB Drew Lewis
|
74.6