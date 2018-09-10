CUSportsNation.com

Inside the Analytics: Complete Breakdown of Colorado's Offense vs NU
We have last analytics article from the Buffs huge 33-28 win against Nebraska. We look at the Buffs' passing game, rushing direction, offensive line performance, and Laviska Shenault's dominance via Pro Football Focus' analytics.
Montez thrives when given time
Pro Football Focus has some really interesting data that shows where Montez was most successful and least successful.
Nebraska blitzed Montez 28 times on Saturday. On those plays, Montez was 17-of-25 for 104 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. That's pretty damn impressive.
When the pressure got through to him, he did struggle, as any quarterback would. Montez was 1-of-6 for 19 yards on 17 drop backs under duress and was sacked seven times. Interestingly enough, five of Nebraska's sacks came when they didn't blitz.
When Montez felt no pressure, he was 32-of-44 for 333 yards and three touchdowns.
In the chart below, you see where Montez was throwing the ball and had the most success. Clearly, he threw the ball the most in between the numbers and short. He was 14-of-16 between the numbers and around the line of scrimmage. He spread the ball all over the field.
