IMG Academy DB Trevon Howard has strong relationship with Brett Maxie
Trevon Howard, the No. 25 safety in the nation within the Class of 2022, is keeping Colorado high on his list of suitors as more opportunities to play college football come across his plate.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news