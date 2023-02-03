How new Power Five coaching staffs fared with their recruiting classes
Nine Power Five programs experienced a change at the head coach position ahead of both signing periods, and each program signed a recruiting class that signaled a transition into a new era.
Here are grades for each program's performance on the recruiting trail in a limited 2023 effort.
Auburn's grade: A+
Of the nine Power Five coaching changes, Auburn finished with the highest ranking in the Rivals team rankings at No. 16.
Of the 19 commits, 12 landed after Dec. 11, including flipping four-star offensive tackle Tyler Johnson from Texas Tech, flipping five-star defensive end Keldric Faulk from Florida State and flipping four-star cornerback Kayin Lee from Ohio State ahead of the Early Signing Period.
The February signing period saw the Tigers add two players who should be major contributors to the secondary in CJ Johnson and Tyler Scott.
After a strong performance in just under two months on the job, Auburn is one of the hottest new staffs on the recruiting trail.
Nebraska's grade: A
One thing became increasingly certain as the 2023 cycle winded down: Matt Rhule is not here to play around.
Upon arriving in Lincoln, Rhule and his staff immediately went to work on filling the 2023 class with verified athleticism and highly ranked prospects that the previous staff had been pursuing.
Of the 28 commitments, 13 were landed in the month of December, including going into Texas for Manor (Texas) four-star defensive end Princewill Umanmielen and keeping Lincoln (Neb.) four-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman after he initially decommitted on Dec. 1.
In January, the momentum only increased as the Huskers nabbed seven commitments, including Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end Cameron Lenhardt.
Colorado's grade: A-
It's Prime Time in Boulder, and the effects were felt as soon as he arrived on campus.
Deion Sanders came into Colorado and almost immediately pulled off a major flip as Derby (Kan.) four-star running back Dylan Edwards committed to the Buffaloes despite being pledged to Notre Dame.
Arguably one of the biggest shocks in the recruiting world this cycle came when Lakeland (Fla.) four-star cornerback Cormani McClain did not show up to his signing ceremony during the Early Signing Period and eventually flipped his commitment to Colorado after taking an official visit in January. That, combined with the three four-star additions, gives Sanders and his staff an immediate boost going into the 2023 season.
Although this is just a recruiting ranking, the transfer portal ranking has Colorado sitting at No. 1 in the country.
Arizona State's grade: B
Upon arriving at Arizona State, Kenny Dillingham and his staff got to work on constructing a solid recruiting class made up of high-ceiling prospects across the country, but the Sun Devils found themselves right in the middle of one of the more high-profile recruitments in the country. Pittsburg (Calif.) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada asked out of his letter of intent to Florida and weeks later, Dillingham was able to slam the door and land one of the country's top signal-callers.
The rest of the class doesn't feature another four-star or higher prospect, but filling 18 of the 20 spots in the class since the month of December is an accomplishment in its own right.
Work is still to be done in the transfer portal, and the Sun Devils are doing it, but I have to applaud the recovery from Dillingham after arriving in Tempe to just four commits.
Louisville's grade: B-
Despite a few bumps in the road along the way, Louisville signed a solid class in 2023 for Jeff Brohm's transition cycle in Derby City.
Louisville lost high four-star running back Rueben Owens II to Texas A&M and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore to Texas, but the victories were still present for the Cardinals.
Despite the early movement the Cardinals were still able to sign 15 prospects, including Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson, Miami Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark and Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding four-star offensive lineman Madden Sanker.
After losing Owens, some thought the class would deteriorate. The damage control that Brohm and his staff were able to perform in the short time after deserves a high grade.
Stanford's grade: C+
Stanford suffered three major decommitments ahead of the Early Signing Period, including two big hits at the tight end position from Haslet (Texas) Eaton four-star Jaden Platt and Folsom (Calif.) four-star Walker Lyons. But the Cardinal were able to make up some ground as they landed Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan four-star quarterback Myles Jackson.
Troy Taylor and his staff had limited time to get their ducks in a row, but not landing a Rivals250 prospect still hurts at the end of the day. Going forward into 2024, Stanford will need to capitalize on early relationship building, which is something they did not have the luxury of doing in the 2023 cycle.
Wisconsin's grade: C+
Early indications showed that Wisconsin would be hitting the transfer portal hard this offseason, and while the Badgers did find a lot of success, there was still some emphasis on the 2023 class after the arrival of Luke Fickell.
The Badgers reeled in seven commitments since Fickell's arrival, including two Early Signing Day four-star pledges from Roseville (Mich.) cornerback Amare Snowden and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman wide receiver Trech Kekahuna.
Of note, Wisconsin landed a Christmas Eve commitment from The Woodlands (Texas) four-star 2024 quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, along with two pledges at the tight end position since then, which shows the Badgers' early aggressive approach in the current junior class.
Georgia Tech's grade: D+
For the first time since the 2015 cycle, Georgia Tech did not sign a four-star or higher prospect.
Granted, Brent Key was not dealt a great hand. Gaining recruiting momentum back in Atlanta will be a tough early task for his staff, and it was not going to happen overnight ahead of the two signing days.
Looking at the two top commits, each with a 5.7 Rivals rating, Eufaula (Ala.) offensive tackle Patrick Screws and Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb Christian center Gabriel Fortson give Georgia Tech a solid starting spot in its rebuild with help up front for new quarterback transfer Haynes King.
The portal has been kinder to the Yellow Jackets under their new staff, as 12 additions will help Georgia Tech attempt to field a competitive team in the ACC next season.
Purdue's grade: D-
Despite an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game and a youthful hire at head coach in Ryan Walters, the Boilermakers did not finish the 2023 cycle on a particularly high note after losing seven pledges to the coaching change and only landing five commitments in the time since.
Additionally, Purdue's lone four-star commit heading into the Early Signing Period, Indianapolis Cathedral four-star defensive tackle Kendrick Gilbert, flipped to Kentucky ahead of February and signed with the Wildcats.
It was tough sledding in Walters' first two months, as the Boilermakers failed to sign a four-star prospect for the first time since 2018.
