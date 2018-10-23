CUSportsNation.com

HOOPS: Battey ready to make an impact for the CU Buffs
After missing the 2017-18 season due to a very questionable NCAA ruling and suffering a stroke last December, forward Evan Battey is back and ready to wreak havoc on the Pac-12.
"We have Evan now, and you guys have seen him destroying the rebounds," sophomore Tyler Bey said. "He is a big difference for this team."
The Buffs will need Battey to step up this season as Colorado took a big hit to its front court. At Media Day last week, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle announced that starting center Dallas Walton would be missing the 2018-19 season due to an ACL injury.
That leaves Lucas Siewert in a prominent position on the front line and Battey will need to play a key role. Bey will probably continue playing the 4, and the Buffs could use freshman big man Jakub Dombek if he's ready to go.
