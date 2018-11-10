Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Tad Boyle and the CU men's basketball program got great news on Saturday morning, as Littleton (Colo.) Columbine shooting guard Luke O'Brien committed to the Buffs, CUSportsNation.com learned.

O'Brien quickly became a top target for CU, as he landed an offer from Colorado on October 6, and the staff brought him on campus for an official visit on October 26. O'Brien told CUSportsNation.com that he was considering an early pledge, and it came down to Air Force, CU, and Denver.

"I loved it. I loved the coaches, facilities, players, the campus," O'Brien said about his official visit. "Their academic structure is really nice. I'm looking forward to continuing the process with him.

"The (CU coaches) just really like me and loved how I played this summer. I'm one of the guys they really want. I was happy about that because the coaches were so into me."

O'Brien, who stands at 6-foot-6, 185-pounds, is a sweet shooting guard who moves without the ball well and has solid handles.

He is Colorado's first pledge of the 2020 class. The Buffs do not currently have a commitment in the 2019 class.