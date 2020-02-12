Highlights from Rick George's morning press conference
Colorado athletic director Rick George spoke to the media this morning at the Champions Center in Boulder to address the abrupt departure of Mel Tucker, who today was officially welcomed in by Michigan State as the new head coach of the Spartans.
A link to George's full remarks can be found below, as well as highlighted snippets from the questions he took and answers he gave.
George's full press conference:
Key segments of George's presser:
Majority of George's opening statement: "I met with out players and coaching staff this morning. I reassured them that we will match their commitment and do everything in our power to hire a great new head coach that they can all rally behind. We're confident that the program is on the verge of competing at the highest level, and has the resources and support in place to do so for a long time."
NOTE: George plans to name interim head coach "at some point this afternoon."
George on what transpired last night: "I spoke to Mel late last night and I spoke to his agent and I was informed that he had taken the Michigan State job."
QUESTION: "Was (Tucker) truthful with you all along the process?"
ANSWER: "Look, um, coach and I have a really strong relationship. We had a conversation on Saturday about his commitment to Colorado. I was comfortable with that and what transpired in the last 24 hours, you know, it's disappointing, but a coach is going to do what's best for he and his family and I support that. He made that decision and my focus now is moving forward with this program and where we're headed."
George on resource disparity between CU and MSU / pac-12 and other conferences: "I don't see them as constraints. We know what resources we have. The coach that we bring in, just like Mel, knows what resources we have. Again. I'm convinced that we can win a championship with the resources we have. Our donors have been incredible."
George on the possibility of the interim head coach staying on through the season: "It's tricky. We want to make sure that before we make a decision on an interim that the coach wants to be here and is going to be here, and how that plays out in the future. Having an interim is great to have in the short term, but we're going to go out and find the best coach. It could be on this staff, it could be on a variety of other staffs. It's transpired fairly quickly but we're prepared, ready and we'll see where it goes."
George on the rest of the coaching staff: "This has happened so quickly, that I don't think they know (what their next move is / if they'll follow Tucker). I think over the next 24-48 hours you'll probably see more of that."
George on the players' attitude this morning when George met with them: "I would probably say somber. They enjoyed playing for coach Tucker, but my message to them was that we've got an incredible opportunity here to do some significant things. We need them to stick together, have confidence that we know what we're doing and where we're going and we're going to hire somebody that they can appreciate, respect and want to play for.
George's comments on when and if incoming recruits ask for release from their NLI: "That's certainly possible and again, what I would say is: have patience. We're going to move quickly and expeditiously and we're going to hire a great football coach."