Colorado athletic director Rick George spoke to the media this morning at the Champions Center in Boulder to address the abrupt departure of Mel Tucker, who today was officially welcomed in by Michigan State as the new head coach of the Spartans. A link to George's full remarks can be found below, as well as highlighted snippets from the questions he took and answers he gave.

George's full press conference:

Rick George Press Conference ⬇️ https://t.co/CLWInCdX2i — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) February 12, 2020

Key segments of George's presser:

Majority of George's opening statement: "I met with out players and coaching staff this morning. I reassured them that we will match their commitment and do everything in our power to hire a great new head coach that they can all rally behind. We're confident that the program is on the verge of competing at the highest level, and has the resources and support in place to do so for a long time." NOTE: George plans to name interim head coach "at some point this afternoon." George on what transpired last night: "I spoke to Mel late last night and I spoke to his agent and I was informed that he had taken the Michigan State job." QUESTION: "Was (Tucker) truthful with you all along the process?" ANSWER: "Look, um, coach and I have a really strong relationship. We had a conversation on Saturday about his commitment to Colorado. I was comfortable with that and what transpired in the last 24 hours, you know, it's disappointing, but a coach is going to do what's best for he and his family and I support that. He made that decision and my focus now is moving forward with this program and where we're headed."

Coach Tucker: "Together, we will be relentless to create an integrity-filled and winning culture for our staff, coaches and student-athletes in everything we do – on and off the field."



Complete release from https://t.co/zmbxUkdNs2: https://t.co/9GSulZdg5K — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 12, 2020