The underdog mentality is something that Colorado women’s basketball pride itself on.

Being the underdog is what it does best and Colorado lived up to it once again by putting together a headline win against No. 1 LSU, a team that many other programs didn’t want to face, Monday in the season opener. After a first half of trading baskets with the Tigers, the Buffs established an unstoppable rhythm and shut down the defending champs on both ends of the floor.

Head coach JR Payne and her squad emphasized how special this team is going into this season. The Buffs, a team built on toughness and veteran presence, shined a national spotlight on how special this team truly can be.

“We expected to win,” Payne said. “I recognize that it's a big win. I recognize that they were the national champ and they were number one and all that, but for us it's a little bit … it's less exciting maybe than it is to the world just because we expected to win.”

Where Payne’s program stands today took years to bring to the elite level that was witnessed Monday. The Sweet Sixteen berth last season was a culmination of the development and growth throughout the years with players such as Jaylyn Sherrod, Quay Miller and various other Buffs exemplifying the excellence that Payne gradually brought to fruition.

This squad is a family and the chemistry on the court was on full display during Monday’s performance.