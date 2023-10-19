The week off is a good time to check in on how things are going, so here is a breakdown of how each position group has performed over the first half (and change) of Deion Sanders’ first season in Boulder. What groups are set, what groups are on the edge, and what units does Sanders need to revamp in the offseason?

After seven games, the Buffs finally have their first bye week of the season. They sit at 4-3, which many fans would have happily taken before the season, but the last few weeks have left a sour taste in the mouths of many. Colorado has lost three of its last four games, with the lone win coming at the buzzer against Arizona State in an underwhelming performance overall.

Without a doubt, quarterback has been the best spot on the field for the Buffs so far in 2023. Shedeur Sanders has silenced any critics he may have had about his ability to play at the Power Five level, and the numbers back it up.

The junior signal caller has carried the Colorado offense on his back, leading the nation in passing yards and passing EPA. Despite playing a majority of the season under siege as the most sacked quarterback in the nation and hampered by a lackluster running game, Sanders has kept the Buffs’ offense humming.

The only thing keeping Sanders from an A-plus on this scale are the negative plays. His -21.0 EPA on sacks is by far the worst number in the country, and many of those are not his fault, he has a tendency to hold the ball and hunt the big play. While that’s paid off multiple times, sometimes it would benefit the Buffs to just stay on schedule and live to see another play.