Gerald Chatman formally announced as Colorado's new defensive line coach

Colorado has a new coach to welcome, as on Monday evening, Karl Dorrell formally announced that Tulane's Gerald Chatman was headed to Boulder to coach the Buffs' defensive line.

In January, Chatman was hired by Tulane to coach the d-line.

Prior to that, he served as a defensive analyst at LSU, joining Ed Orgeron's staff in 2021 before being retained by Brian Kelly.

Chatman's hiring comes about a week after the departure of Vic So'oto, hired by Karl Dorrell to oversee CU's d-line at the end of December.

However, CU announced in a release on March 1 that So'oto was departing Colorado for a position in his home state of California.

While So'oto ultimately disputed the wording of Colorado's press release, and it was announced shortly thereafter that he left CU to take Cal's d-line coaching position, his departure created an unexpected vacancy on the Buffs' staff.

Within Colorado's release breaking the news that So'oto was leaving, it was said that the search to replace him was ongoing.

While it's yet to be confirmed by CU publicly, Chatman's hiring appears to represent the conclusion of that search.

The 33-year-old Chatman brings NFL credentials to Colorado, as he served as a defensive assistant with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and 2020.

Chatman coached Elon's defensive line in 2016 before taking the same position at Tennessee State from 2017-2018.

A graduate of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where he played d-line from 2006-2010, Chatman earned his master's degree from Ball State in 2012.