Colorado just slipped out of the top 25 last week after its loss in the Sunshine Slam finals against Florida State, but the Buffs still sit just on the outside looking in at 5-1 after a solid start to the year.

Outside of the loss to the Seminoles, the Buffs have largely taken care of business against inferior competition thus far. They have not been tested in a tough environment yet, as their only games away from home were neutral site contests down in Daytona Beach. That all changes Wednesday.

One of the teams that replaced Colorado in the top 25 this week was in-state rival Colorado State (6-0), which will host the Buffs in a pivotal non-conference showdown on Wednesday night in Fort Collins. Coach Niko Medved and crew are coming off of a massive 69-48 win over then-No. 8 Creighton last week, earning them a spot at No. 20 in this week’s rankings.

Who has the edge in this rivalry showdown? Let’s break it down.

Game info:

Who | Colorado at No. 20 Colorado State

Where | Moby Arena, Fort Collins

When | 7 p.m. MT Wednesday

TV | CBS Sports Network

When Colorado has the ball:

The Buffs’ main advantage in this one, on both ends, is their size. Colorado State is very small, and while the Buffs don’t have imposing size inside, they are very big on the wing, and can look to create mismatches to take advantage of that.

However, unlike many smaller teams, Colorado State didn’t do a whole lot of switching against Creighton. The Rams trust their ability to fight over and through screens, chase shooters, and they’re willing to make teams make the extra pass while they dive inside to help and scramble out to recover to the perimeter. Those extra passes for CU will be going to the likes of Luke O’Brien, Julian Hammond, Cody Williams and others. Can those guys take advantage of those opportunities by making open shots or being good decision-makers on the weak side? The Buffs have made 3s at a very high clip (42%) this season but haven’t taken very many of them. Finding that balance will be crucial for Colorado.

Now, the Buffs can still find mismatches and advantages for Tristan da Silva on offense even if CSU isn't offering up a ton of switches. The Rams don’t have many perimeter bodies that can match up with da Silva’s 6-foot-9 frame, and they may be missing starting big man Patrick Cartier, who left the game against Creighton early in the first half with a back injury. Likely, da Silva will have a smaller man on him almost all night, which should allow him to work in the mid-post in addition to his spot up game. This isn’t exactly in Tad Boyle’s five-out game, but I wonder if the Buffs use the big-bodied Eddie Lampkin as a screener off the ball for da Silva to help the Buffs star establish better position.

One button that CU hasn’t pressed as often this year is using da Silva as a ball handler to initiate actions. With the way CSU pressures the ball on the perimeter (more on that soon), da Silva could be a viable option to be more of an initiator as a bigger body who can still make sound decisions with the rock and give point guard KJ Simpson a rest and allow him to work away from the ball. The Buffs have been using the highly-regarded freshman Williams as a ball handler alongside Simpson at times, and I expect them to continue to tonight while they try to get da Silva and Simpson involved in various actions away from the ball, while Williams can set the table for the two stars.

Okay, now to the pressure. This is one of the more important battles in play in my opinion, because Colorado State can really make life hard for opposing guards and wings on the perimeter. The Rams didn’t force a ton of turnovers in the win over Creighton, but their constant suffocating pressure forced the Bluejays, a team with multiple very, very good guards with a lot of experience, into a ton of bad shots and late clock possessions. For the game, Creighton shot just 28% from the floor and mustered just 48 points (its first time scoring under 80 this season).

The Rams don’t press full-court like the Buffs saw from Florida State or Iona in recent games, but they eat up all of the space you have on the perimeter right away. As soon as you catch the ball, the CSU defenders are right in your grill. You come over a screen? Your man is battling tooth and nail right behind you to stay in your jersey. You catch the ball inside on the roll? You are immediately swarmed by help defenders. Colorado State does a great job of never letting the man with the ball operate in space.