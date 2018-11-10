It's game day in Boulder, Colorado. The Buffaloes look to snap a four game losing streak against the nation's No. 8 team in the Washington State Cougars. CUSportsNation.com has you covered.

Who: Washington State vs Colorado

When: 1:30 PM MT

Where: Boulder, Colorado | Folsom Field

How to watch: ESPN (stream here)

How to listen: Click here

---

