Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-10 10:32:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Game Day: Washington State vs Colorado

CUSportsNation.com
Staff

It's game day in Boulder, Colorado. The Buffaloes look to snap a four game losing streak against the nation's No. 8 team in the Washington State Cougars. CUSportsNation.com has you covered.

Who: Washington State vs Colorado

When: 1:30 PM MT

Where: Boulder, Colorado | Folsom Field

How to watch: ESPN (stream here)

How to listen: Click here

---

*** Access our live game chat all day by clicking here ***

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Washington State vs Colorado
Team content Top message board discussion Recruiting stories

Analytics: WSU vs CU depth

Unis for Saturday

Weekend Visitor List

Know the Foe: Washington State

Expectations for CU's basketball season?

CU is the top school for Liku

CU Buffs Tuesday Press Conference

Jakub Dombek

TE Loving-Black updates recruitment

MacIntyre hopes to get key players back

Moretti

Colorado commitment tracker

L1z2y1su4hfdia6nasru
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}