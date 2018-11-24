Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-24 09:35:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Game Day: Colorado Buffaloes vs Cal Bears

CUSportsNation.com
Staff

It's game day in Berkeley. The Buffaloes (5-6, 2-6 Pac-12) look to snap a six game losing streak and get to bowl eligibility under interim head coach Kurt Roper against the Bears (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12).

Who: Colorado vs California

When: 5:00 PM MT

Where: Berkeley, California | California Memorial Stadium

How to watch: Pac-12 Networks (stream here)

How to listen: Click here

---

*** Access our live game chat all day by clicking here ***

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Colorado vs Cal
Colorado Coaching Search Content Top message board discussion Recruiting stories

Colorado Football Head Coach Hot Board, v1.0

Got to hand it to RG

Shake up on commitment list

Head Coach Search Central

Greg Schiano

Buff commits react to coaching news

Colorado Coaching Rumor Mill

The first team I would like to emulate

Top 2020 WR enjoys CU visit

CUSportsNation's favorite candidates for the job

Seth Littrell

Wisconsin offers CU commit Titus Toler
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}