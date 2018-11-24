CUSportsNation.com

Game Day: Colorado Buffaloes vs Cal Bears
It's game day in Berkeley. The Buffaloes (5-6, 2-6 Pac-12) look to snap a six game losing streak and get to bowl eligibility under interim head coach Kurt Roper against the Bears (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12).
Who: Colorado vs California
When: 5:00 PM MT
Where: Berkeley, California | California Memorial Stadium
How to watch: Pac-12 Networks (stream here)
How to listen: Click here
Colorado vs Cal
