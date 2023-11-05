The Pat Shurmur experiment was less than successful as Colorado lost to No. 16 Oregon State 26-19 Saturday night at Folsom Field.

Unexciting and conservative play calling led to the Buffs having continued struggles getting in the end zone after totaling only 238 yards of offense behind new play caller Pat Shurmur.

A rattled Shedeur Sanders completed 24-of-39 passes for 245 yards. Sanders first touchdown came on a drive that featured a 13-yard pass to Travis Hunter, then a snap infraction, then a fumble recovered by the Buffs. This sequence was basically how the Buffs’ offense was rolling all night.

Travis Hunter did score the Buffs' first touchdown in the fourth quarter, but three full quarters without any offensive response crushed any chance of clinching a win as the night developed.

Colorado's defense overall played a well-rounded game holding Oregon State to 12 points in the second half, but no matter the defense's efforts, this loss came down to the disappointment that was the offense.

In the first half, the Buffs were part of a lopsided performance as the their defense minimized the Beavers offense but the offense only recorded 53 total yards. The longest offense play that they generated went for 11 yards, but they’re biggest plays came when the Beavers got called on two defensive pass interferences.

The Buffs’ defense recorded three sacks, two forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and four pass breakups to hold the Beavers to just one TD for the majority of the half. The Buffs’ final offensive drive of the half went awry as they started the drive in their own end zone. Two throws from Sanders and a rush from Dylan Edwards ended in a three-and-out and Mark Vassett punted 28 yards out of the end zone which put Oregon State in scoring position (and on top of that there was an illegal formation on the punt)

All Oregon State needed was one throw and they found themselves with another touchdown to go into the second half.

A late touchdown from Sanders to Anthony Hankerson for 12 yards put the Buffs within one score but that quickly would go by the wayside when Oregon State ran out the clock after securing a first down on a Damien Martinez run.

Scoring Summary

Q1

OSU: Aidan Chiles 23-yard rush (Atticus Sappington PAT GOOD), 7-0

Q2

CU: Alejandro Mata 32-yard field goal, 7-3

OSU: Deshaun Fenwick 20-yard reception (Atticus Sappington PAT GOOD), 14-3

Q3

OSU: DJ Uiagalelei 1-yard rush, 20-3

CU: Kyndrich Breedlove defensive PAT, 20-5

Q4

OSU: Atticus Sappington 22-yard field goal, 23-5

CU: Travis Hunter 15-yard reception (Alejandro Mata PAT GOOD), 23-12

OSU: Atticus Sappington 41-yard field goal, 26-12

CU: Anthony Hankerson 12-yard reception (Alejandro Mata PAT GOOD), 26-19