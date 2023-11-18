In a clash of two teams badly needing a win and hoping for a late surge toward bowl eligibility, Colorado couldn't have fared worse.

The Buffs were overpowered in every phase on Friday night in Pullman, Washington, leading to Washington State’s first win in six weeks, 56-14.

Everything fell apart for Colorado (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) in the first half as Washington State ran up the score to 42-7 before halftime and the Buffs lost their most valuable player: Shedeur Sanders. After he threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter in the first quarter, the game turned south quickly. Sanders absorbed one sack too many, took a hit and went back to the locker room. He did not return to the game with an unspecified injury.

With appearances from QBs Ryan Staub and Gavin Kuld, it was Staub who generated a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Staub connected with Hunter for a 27-yard pass to get the Buffs in scoring position. However, with two additional Washington State touchdowns in the third quarter, one being a fumble return, the game was already in shambles for Colorado.

Missed tackles, missed assignments and a disconnected defensive performance allowed the Cougars (5-6, 1-6) to score on five of their 13 drives.

Brennan Jackson scored both fumble returns for a total of 119 yards. At that point Colorado's offense had just 151 yards and one touchdown.

The Buffs set themselves up for failure in the first half. After Washington State plowed through Colorado’s defense and ended its opening drive in the end zone, the Cougars didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal. Colorado’s crumbling offense line left Sanders exposed and one costly sack led to an even more costly fumble for Jackson to take it to the house for a 40-yard touchdown.

The Cougars recorded 17 sacks in their first 10 games this season, but in the first half, Washington State posted five sacks and seven tackles for loss.

A tough night for Colorado is an understatement as almost every phase, every facet, went awry for the Buffs as they left Pullman with a hurt quarterback and their bowl hopes officially dashed.