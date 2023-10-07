Another slow start ensued Saturday in Tempe, but a more aggressive second-half showing from Colorado eventually gave the Buffs the win, 27-24.

The Buffs (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) put together another fun fourth quarter, but throughout the game Colorado couldn't put the clamps on ASU as the Sun Devils kept it close. ASU tied it up with 50 seconds left in regulation, but Alejandro Mata came in clutch with his longest field goal this season, 43 yards, to seal the game.

Colorado came in with ambitions of winning the first and second quarters but failed to really pose a threat to the now 1-5 Sun Devils. The Buffs weren’t firing on all cylinders in the first half, and they stayed level with Arizona State with two touchdowns apiece late in the second quarter, but ASU eventually gained the upper hand, 17-14, going into the second half with a field goal as time expired.

Colorado displayed both their first half and second half tendencies. Despite positive early gains, the Buffs offense didn’t come in with a dominating performance as assignments were missed and Sanders was sacked three times in the first half. Then in the second, the Buffs came out with better adjustments and an overall fight to win.

After a scoreless third quarter from both squads, Javon Antonio recorded his first touchdown with the Buffs on a 9-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders. Going into Saturday, Antonio had 3 catches for 42 yards this season. In Saturday's game, he has 5 catches for 81 yards and the touchdown

Sanders completed 26-of-42 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and one rushing score. ASU QB Trenton Bourguet posted better numbers than Sanders with 32 completions on 49 attempts, 335 yards and 1 touchdown.

In the first half, the slow start gave Arizona State an edge as Bourguet found the end zone on the Sun Devils’ first drive.

Colorado’s defense picked up the pace after the score, forcing Arizona State to punt on the following three drives. On offense, the Buffs responded with a gritty drive with Dylan Edwards talking it 15 yards on fourth-and-8. The risky push eventually resulted in a 1-yard rush from Xaiver Weaver to end the drive.

After those three drives, the Buffs' defense had a collection of missed tackles that led to Arizona State taking the lead with Cam Skattebo on a 1-yard rush.

Shedeur Sanders took charge toward the end of the second quarter bringing the ball into the end zone on a 16-yard rushing touchdown. He finished the first half completing 14-of-22 passes, 116 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Overall, by no means was Colorado's execution flawless on either side of the ball, but ultimately it was the awakening of Mata that allowed the Buffs to improve 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12.

Scoring Summary:

Q1

ASU: Trenton Bourguet, 2-yard rush, (Dario Longhetto PAT), 7-0

CU: Xavier Weaver 1-yard rush, (Alejandro Mata PAT), 7-7

Q2

ASU: Cam Skattebo 1- yard rush, (Dario Longhetto PAT), 14-7

CU: Shedeur Sanders 16-yard rush, (Alejandro Mata PAT), 14-14

ASU: Dario Longhetto 33-yard FG GOOD, 17-14

Q4

CU: Javon Antonio 9-yard reception, (Alejandro Mata PAT), 17-21

CU: Alejandro Mata 42-yard FG GOOD, 17-24

ASU: Troy Omerie 15-yard reception, (Dario Longhetto PAT), 24-24

CU: Alejandro 43 yd FG GOOD, 24-27