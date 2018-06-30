CUSportsNation.com

Colorado commitments Ty Evans and Braedin Huffman-Dixon were both invited to the prestigious event called "The Opening" which is an invite only camp to the top prospects across the country.

Evans and Huffman-Dixon are both playing for "Team Dynamite" at The Opening, and the two future Buffaloes are already getting plenty of reps together.

Check out the video below!

