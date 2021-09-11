Frustration aplenty for CU following 10-7 loss to No. 5 Texas A&M

To be a fly on the wall in Colorado's locker room following the team's 10-7 loss to Texas A&M would most likely have revealed players and coaches feeling far from proud of themselves about how things went.

While leading the No. 5-ranked Aggies, 7-3, heading into the fourth quarter wasn't on anyone's bingo card, having led a top 10 team for roughly 50 minutes of the game the 2:41 mark of the final quarter only to lose was sure to leave a pretty sour taste in the mouth. Defensively speaking, the Buffaloes turned in a pretty commendable performance, preventing the Aggies from even a single first down until late in the second quarter. For CU's defense, giving up 10 points to the No. 5 team in the nation is nothing to be ashamed of, however, allowing a late go-ahead touchdown to the Aggies was a tough pill to swallow. Texas A&M gained 289 yards of total offense on the night; 164 (57%) came on the Aggies' two final possessions of the night, both of which came in the fourth quarter. “You can only stop an offense like that for so long," senior linebacker Nate Landman said. "They made some plays, they’re a great team and credit to them. They made some adjustments, we made some too — but you can't 3-and-out a team for four quarters of a game. Props to them, they made some plays and like I said, we left some plays on the field.”

Colorado failed to convert a single third down in the second half (Courtesy of CU athletics)