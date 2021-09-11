Frustration aplenty for CU following 10-7 loss to No. 5 Texas A&M
To be a fly on the wall in Colorado's locker room following the team's 10-7 loss to Texas A&M would most likely have revealed players and coaches feeling far from proud of themselves about how things went.
While leading the No. 5-ranked Aggies, 7-3, heading into the fourth quarter wasn't on anyone's bingo card, having led a top 10 team for roughly 50 minutes of the game the 2:41 mark of the final quarter only to lose was sure to leave a pretty sour taste in the mouth.
Defensively speaking, the Buffaloes turned in a pretty commendable performance, preventing the Aggies from even a single first down until late in the second quarter.
For CU's defense, giving up 10 points to the No. 5 team in the nation is nothing to be ashamed of, however, allowing a late go-ahead touchdown to the Aggies was a tough pill to swallow.
Texas A&M gained 289 yards of total offense on the night; 164 (57%) came on the Aggies' two final possessions of the night, both of which came in the fourth quarter.
“You can only stop an offense like that for so long," senior linebacker Nate Landman said. "They made some plays, they’re a great team and credit to them. They made some adjustments, we made some too — but you can't 3-and-out a team for four quarters of a game. Props to them, they made some plays and like I said, we left some plays on the field.”
Landman finished the game with a team-high 10 tackles, making a pair of TFLs as well as two PBUs.
Karl Dorrell in particular commended his defense for their effort against the Aggies, noting that the Buffs struggled as an offense.
"I thought defensively, we played really well," he said. "I thought offensively, we had some good moments but struggled at times and couldn’t put anything together in the second half.”
During the second half, Colorado was 0-for-6 on third down and ran 21 plays in total on six drives, gaining a measly 42 yards.
The Buffaloes moved the chains for a first down just one time.
Despite a natural amount of frustration following the loss, fingers were not being pointed towards anyone individually or collectively.
“Those are our brothers," junior outside linebacker Carson Wells said of CU's offense. "At the end of the day, we’ve got to pick them up and we know, if they’re having a rough day, we’ll pick them up and same thing with us — they’ll pick us up in the same way.”
Junior tight end Brady Russell probably echoed what many of his offensive teammates were feeling at their inability to put points on the board, all while CU's defense was fighting for dear life with the Aggies.
“It sucked," he said. "I was trying to keep the offense up, be positive — I was trying to help keep a good mindset the whole time. I think we had one but we couldn’t put it together on the field. That was pretty miserable, watching your defense sell out for you like that — it felt like we were barely on the field in the second half as an offense."
"Watching them struggle and fight and claw the whole game...they were playing their butts off and we had nothing to show for it. We’ve got a lot to work on next week.”
As the Buffs gear up to host 2-0 Minnesota this upcoming Saturday, fine tuning things offensively will be a major priority.
"We need to execute better," freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis said. "We have all the tools and all the weapons — we just need to execute more."