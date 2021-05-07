CUSportsNation - Freshman defensive back D.J. Oats enters the transfer portal

D.J. Oats , who signed originally with Colorado's Class of 2019, has entered the transfer portal, per his tweet announcing the decision Friday morning.

Oats is the third Colorado player to enter the transfer portal following the Buffs' completion of spring practices last Friday, following offensive linemen Valentin Senn and Nikko Pohahau.

A former two-star recruit from Arlington (Grace Prep) Texas, Oats was a standout running back in high school, rushing for 1,155 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior in 2019.

Upon joining the Buffs ahead of the 2019 season, he transitioned to defensive back and redshirted that fall, seeing action on Colorado's scout team during weekly practices.

Following his redshirt season, Oats did not crack the rotation at cornerback or see playing time with the Buffs in the condensed 2020 campaign.

Oats will maintain four years of eligibility for wherever he lands next.