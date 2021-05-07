 CUSportsNation - Freshman defensive back D.J. Oats enters the transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 13:18:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Freshman defensive back D.J. Oats enters the transfer portal

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

D.J. Oats, who signed originally with Colorado's Class of 2019, has entered the transfer portal, per his tweet announcing the decision Friday morning.

Oats is the third Colorado player to enter the transfer portal following the Buffs' completion of spring practices last Friday, following offensive linemen Valentin Senn and Nikko Pohahau.

A former two-star recruit from Arlington (Grace Prep) Texas, Oats was a standout running back in high school, rushing for 1,155 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior in 2019.

Upon joining the Buffs ahead of the 2019 season, he transitioned to defensive back and redshirted that fall, seeing action on Colorado's scout team during weekly practices.

Following his redshirt season, Oats did not crack the rotation at cornerback or see playing time with the Buffs in the condensed 2020 campaign.

Oats will maintain four years of eligibility for wherever he lands next.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGp1c3Qgd2FubmEgdGhhbmsgZXZlcnlvbmUgd2hvIHdhcyBhcGFy dCBvZiB0aGlzIHByb2dyYW0gd2hvIGJlbGlldmVkIGluIG1lLi4uIEkgaGF2 ZSBicm90aGVycyBoZXJlIHRoYXQgSSB3aWxsIGZvcmV2ZXIgc3RheSBsb3lh bCB0by4uLiDwn5akIGJ1dCB3aXRoIHRoYXQgYmVpbmcgc2FpZCBJIHdpbGwg ZW50ZXIgbXkgbmFtZSBpbnRvIHRoZSB0cmFuc2ZlciBwb3J0YWwgd2l0aCA0 IHllYXJzIG9mIGVsaWdpYmlsaXR5IGxlZnQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby85TWJEQjdOZHBqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOU1iREI3TmRwajwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBELkouIE9BVFMgKEBESk9BVFMwMCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ESk9BVFMwMC9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MDcyNzAz MjYzMjQ1MTA3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgNywgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NvbG9yYWRvLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9mcmVzaG1hbi1kZWZlbnNpdmUtYmFjay1kLWotb2F0cy1lbnRl cnMtdGhlLXRyYW5zZmVyLXBvcnRhbCIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZjb2xvcmFkby5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmZyZXNobWFuLWRlZmVuc2l2ZS1iYWNrLWQtai1vYXRz LWVudGVycy10aGUtdHJhbnNmZXItcG9ydGFsJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwODYmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK