CUSportsNation - Fraternizing with the Enemy: Notes on the Texas Longhorns

Later this evening, just after 7 p.m MST, Colorado will make its return to the postseason for the first time in four years. The Buffaloes (4-1) will face No. 20 Texas (6-3) in the Valero Alamo Bowl, live from the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN. To prepare for the matchup, we reached out to Jason Suchomel of OrangeBloods.com to get an insider look at the Longhorns. A Q+A about Texas and how the Longhorns matchup against CU is below.

Q: With respect to opt-outs and COVID, can you break down how that has impacted the Longhorns' projected starting lineups on both sides of the ball? Who will Texas be without Tuesday?

Jason Suchomel: Texas has had so much roster turnover in the past couple weeks that we literally had to start a running list on OrangeBloods so people could keep up. The roster the Longhorns roll out on Tuesday night will look nothing like what Texas has featured all year. Texas did have significant COVID issues a couple weeks ago which forced the cancellation of what was supposed to be the team’s last regular-season game against Kansas. The team did return back to on-field activities last week, so those issues should be in the past barring any last-minute positive tests. As for players opting out, several players did opt out before the regular season even ended, so Texas played against K-State without starting left tackle Sam Cosmi and starting safety Caden Sterns (ironically, Texas played probably its best game of the season). Since then, several other starters have also opted out, including LB Joseph Ossai, WR Brennan Eagles, DL TaQuon Graham and safety Chris Brown. Running back Keaontay Ingram will likely be out due to injury and starting center/tackle Derek Kerstetter was injured against K-State and won’t play in the bowl game.

Q: Sam Ehlinger is without doubt the best and most accomplished quarterback Colorado will have faced this season. What have you seen from him this year, what makes him so dangerous and can you give me some intel on the WR and TE weapons he has at his disposal?

JS: Ehlinger is the unquestioned leader of this offense and while he’s been good this year, he hasn’t really taken the big step forward Texas fans were hoping and expecting. He’s a solid passer but has been inconsistent at times this year, but some of that has been due to what has been a revolving door at the receiver position. When he’s on, Ehlinger can put up numbers that match any quarterback in the country, but he hasn’t shown that side of himself a lot this year. Perhaps what makes him most dangerous is his ability to improvise and make plays with his legs, as well as his ability to come up big when the game is on the line. With Brennan Eagles opting out, Texas will be without its big, talented deep threat in this game. The offense does have other weapons, including guys like Joshua Moore, Jake Smith and Jordan Whittington, who are all capable of putting up big numbers in any given week. Texas will also integrate the tight end into the passing game on occasion, with Jared Wiley and Cade Brewer being the primary weapons there.

Q: Colorado fans don't have the luxury of calling for a coach's head after a winning season, with the team primed to play in a bowl. Texas, of course, has higher expectations. How would you personally evaluate Tom Herman as leader of the program right now?

JS: Herman started off his time at Texas really well, including a 10-win season and a big Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia in year two. Since then, things have kind of been stuck in neutral and the 2020 season has been a disappointment. This was the season that Herman himself pointed to as the one in which Texas should really take off, and Texas could even make its way into the Big 12 Championship game, much less win the conference. Simply put, he hasn’t lived up to expectations and other schools in the area – Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU – have seemingly passed Texas by, which is why Longhorn fans are so frustrated. As you said, some of the calls for him to be fired are to be expected from a frustrated fan base, but there are certainly people inside the athletic department who are also strongly considering whether or not a change is necessary. If the right candidate comes along, you just might see Texas make a move in the near future.

Q: Two-parter for you: If you were Colorado's offensive coordinator, how would you attack UT's defense? Similarly, on the defensive side of things, if you were calling CU's plays, what would you do to attack the Longhorns offensively?

JS: I’d start off by taking away the run game, especially with Texas’ receiving corps limited with the loss of Brennan Eagles. True freshman running back Bijan Robinson has really started to come on so the combination of him and Ehlinger running the ball could really be a problem if Colorado lets them get going early. And of course, the run game could also set up play action shots downfield or to the tight ends. I’d load the box, try to pressure Ehlinger on passing downs and make him beat you with his arm, especially since he’ll be playing behind an offensive line that will feature two true freshmen. On offense, I’d stick to what Colorado does best and try to wear Texas down on the ground. This defense is missing so many pieces that it’s hard to say what to expect from Texas on Tuesday night. With that in mind, I wouldn’t try to go out of my comfort zone if I’m CU … I’d just stick to what I do best and then adjust accordingly, if necessary.

Q: It's looking like the Buffaloes are 9.5-point dogs heading into Tuesday night. Do you agree with the line, and what does Texas need to do to win this game by at least that amount? Are you confident the Longhorns have this one in the bag, as the vast majority of sports betting oddsmakers seem to?