Things appear to be moving quite fast for Louisiana four-star RB Ashaad Clayton , as the New Orleans native, less than a day after announcing an offer from the Buffs, has already scheduled an official visit to CU, set to take place the weekend of Nov. 9, when the Buffaloes host Stanford for Homecoming.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound recruit at the minimum plans to give Colorado some consideration here in the late stages of his recruitment.

Rivals' own Sam Spiegelman yesterday reported that there was mutual interest between Colorado and Clayton — the latter's announcement of a visit in November comes as swift conformation to that.

A couple weeks ago, the buzz around Clayton was that he was narrowing down his list of offers to two finalists — Georgia and Kansas.

Spiegelman added LSU to that list, as well. Clayton has received his fair share of SEC interest as Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn have also offered. Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Texas are all other vying suitors, too.

Clayton has stated he wants to make a commitment before his season at Warren Easton Senior High School is over. Given his visit to CU on Nov. 9, it seems unlikely that he'll commit any time before then. Colorado may luck out and be one of, if not the final schools to host him and get to talk to him in person.

Colorado has a lone RB in the 2020 class, Stacy Sneed of Mansfield TX.