Four-star cornerback Denzel Burke names Top 5, Buffs in the mix
On Tuesday evening, Class of 2021 cornerback Denzel Burke, a four-star prospect from Scottsdale, AZ. named his Top 5 schools, a list which featured Colorado.
Burke picked up an offer from Colorado and Demetrice Martin in late March, as the latter was getting settled in Boulder as CU's new corners coach. With Burke being from the greater Phoenix area, it would seem likely that Martin was well aware of him during his time at Arizona.
If that was your hunch, you'd be correct, as Martin offered him when he was with the Wildcats back in July of last year. In fact, at the time when Martin had offered, Burke had just five offers, albeit all from Power 5 institutions.
It doesn't take much to notice how Burke's recruitment has blossomed since then. Now a four-star recruit, Burke is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in Arizona for his class and the No. 10 2021 corner in the nation.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pounder has an offer list that could exceed 30, as eight Pac-12 schools have offered him, as has Ohio State, Nebraska, LSU, Texas and Michigan State.
Colorado emerged in his Top 5 along with USC, Ohio State, Oregon and Washington.
Burke's recruitment has been overseen not only by Martin, but also Brian Michalowski. The two have been tasked by Karl Dorrell to recruit the state of Arizona together and the Buffs being in the position to be in the final conversations Burke has before he makes a decision looks good on their respective recruiting report cards.
Michalowski served as primary recruiter for 6-foot-7 DE Jason Harris, who signed with CU's Class of 2020 out of Gilbert, AZ. Michalowski lettered in football at Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale and is an ASU graduate, Class of 2011.
Shortly after graduating, he got his coaching start with the Sun Devils, with whom he stayed through 2012.
And then there's Martin, who as corners coach in Tucson from 2018-19 was one of the Wildcats' most high-profile recruiters.
Rivals' Adam Gorney recently sat down with Burke to discuss his Top 5. With he being unable to conduct in-person visits with coaches or at universities, Burke mentioned that all five of his final suitors have been trying to set up virtual tours and visits.
Burke has yet to commit to a hard timetable in terms of making his final decision, and his potential ability to conduct OVs to his finalist schools may impact when he pulls the trigger.
Colorado will certainly look to keep the pressure on with Burke in the coming weeks and months, perhaps with a helping hand from fellow Arizonian and 2020 signee Brenden Rice, who notably helped play a role in the Buffs lands Harris last recruiting cycle.
