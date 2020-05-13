Burke picked up an offer from Colorado and Demetrice Martin in late March, as the latter was getting settled in Boulder as CU's new corners coach. With Burke being from the greater Phoenix area, it would seem likely that Martin was well aware of him during his time at Arizona.

If that was your hunch, you'd be correct, as Martin offered him when he was with the Wildcats back in July of last year. In fact, at the time when Martin had offered, Burke had just five offers, albeit all from Power 5 institutions.

It doesn't take much to notice how Burke's recruitment has blossomed since then. Now a four-star recruit, Burke is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in Arizona for his class and the No. 10 2021 corner in the nation.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pounder has an offer list that could exceed 30, as eight Pac-12 schools have offered him, as has Ohio State, Nebraska, LSU, Texas and Michigan State.

Colorado emerged in his Top 5 along with USC, Ohio State, Oregon and Washington.