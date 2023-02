Jordan Ross, a 2024 four-star athlete, has various offers on the table as he explores his college options this spring, and his most recent stop was for a visit to Boulder.

“I love the facility,” he said. “That was amazing. That stood out to me. … I just love how they had everything set up and easy for the players to have access. It’s close to the campus as well.”

Assistant director of player personnel Armond Hawkins invited Ross to CU’s Elite Underclassmen weekend with 67 other 2024 prospects in attendance. Ross ran into, and threw some snowballs with, many familiar faces that also made the trip from California to Colorado.