The 6-foot-8 offensive lineman has not even played football for two years yet after previously focusing on basketball at KIPP Columbus High School in Ohio. Still, Sanders and his staff took a chance on offering the big offensive tackle and eventually landed his commitment back in October.

One addition to the class came through Tuesday as former Jackson State commit Jordan Hall announced his plans to follow Sanders and his lead recruiter Tim Brewster to Boulder.

Colorado's 2023 recruiting class is going through a transformation right now. Head coach Deion Sanders and the new staff in Boulder have started to settle in and examine the previous 20-man class built by the former coaches. As of Monday night that group had dwindled to just 13 recruits.

Hall's decision to join the Buffs isn't a surprising one as he backed away from his pledge to the Tigers shortly before Sanders was announced as CU's next head coach and even tweeted that he would have a decision made soon.

The connection Hall has built with the staff at CU, formerly at JSU, has been clear. If you go back on Hall's Twitter timeline months ago he tagged Sanders hoping to grab the attention of the then-Tigers head coach.

Eventually, that led to interest and an offer from JSU before he committed. Hall has not been shy about discussing his appreciation for Sanders as a coach and now he will follow him to the Pac-12 for his college career.

Hall added early offers from Penn State, Ball State, Ohio, Marshall, UMass and Toledo among others before settling on Jackson State as his future college. Sanders' staff offered the big offensive tackle in early September before earning his commitment in October.

The 320-pound lineman has been well traveled as he has made visits to numerous campuses across the country and had been earning interest from Michigan in recent months as well.

The Buffs offered him on the same day Sanders was announced as the new head coach.

Hall will add size to the CU offensive line, which is sure to go through more changes as the new staff comes on board. Since he is still new to the game, the Buffs commit will likely need some more time to develop before getting on the field but has already made quick progress in his short football career.

"He's an athlete and is just learning to play the game of football," his head coach at KIPP Columbus, James Lee, previously said about the new CU commit. "When you watch his [junior] tape, he'd be the first one to tell you that it wasn't bad but wasn't amazing. But those were some of the first games that he's ever played in this sport.

"So his best days are ahead of him. The offseason that Jordan has had, however, it's been nothing short of amazing. His overwhelming size and quickness of picking up the game. ... You just can't teach his God given size and his gifted athleticism."

Hall is the first 2023 addition Sanders has made to the program since arriving with 2025 top-11 recruit Winston Watkins being the first new commit to the Buffs earlier in the week.