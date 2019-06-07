Today in Miami, as part of the NBA Draft Pro Day, former Colorado Buffalo Namon Wright is there currently showing his stuff to scouts in the hopes of taking his career to the next level.

Wright was the Buffs' lone senior in 2018-19, looked prime to build off his junior campaign, in which he averaged 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

However, Wright's senior season was cut short early in late October with a foot injury, of which the corresponding surgery left him inactive for the remainder of the campaign.

Healthy and looking for his next move, Wright hopes to make a splash in Miami.