Former Buff Namon Wright searching for NBA opportunity
Today in Miami, as part of the NBA Draft Pro Day, former Colorado Buffalo Namon Wright is there currently showing his stuff to scouts in the hopes of taking his career to the next level.
Wright was the Buffs' lone senior in 2018-19, looked prime to build off his junior campaign, in which he averaged 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
However, Wright's senior season was cut short early in late October with a foot injury, of which the corresponding surgery left him inactive for the remainder of the campaign.
Healthy and looking for his next move, Wright hopes to make a splash in Miami.
Colorado guard Namon Wright pic.twitter.com/zNrMVEGJRG— Cody Taylor (@CodyTaylorNBA) June 7, 2019
Wright originally played for the Missouri Tigers, averaging 6.8 points over 30 games as a freshman in 2014-15 and 9.6 points plus a team-best 5.2 boards per game his sophomore year.
He transferred to Colorado following the 2015-16 season and sat out as a redshirt in 2016-17, per NCAA rules.
Check out his highlight reel below.
https://t.co/4JkwYYlaFv— Namon Wright (@kharyw) May 2, 2019
Y’all check out my tape and RT @CUBuffsMBB