For head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs, this was more than just a game, this was personal.

Taking Saturday's matchup against Nebraska personally was the theme that carried on throughout the week and Colorado delivered a game that left head coach Matt Rhule reaching for answers, but with little resolution, as the Buffs beat the Cornhuskers 36-14.

In addition to the preexisting, tense rivalry between the two programs, Rhule’s comments regarding Sanders rubbed Shedeur Sanders and the entire Buffs team the wrong way.

“It was extremely personal.” QB Sanders said. “We go out there and warm up you got the head coach from the other team trying to stand in the middle of the Buff. It's OK, cool like a couple players do it, it's fine, like just enjoy the scenery. But when you have the whole team trying to disrespect it, I'm not going for that at all. I went in there and disrupted it so they know that the Buffaloes mean a lot to me.

“Personally, what I was seeing pregame and that's when I knew it was just extreme disrespect … the coach said a lot of things about my pops, about the program, but now that he want to act nice, I don't respect that because you hating on another man — you shouldn't do that. It was just all respect was going for them in their program. Now, I like playing against their DC, I like playing against them, but respect level it ain't there because you disrespected us first.”

As the Buffs came into this game with wrongs to right with the Cornhuskers, that mentality didn’t translate fully onto the field out of the gates — at least offensively for that matter. Colorado’s first touchdown came five drives into the game, after the Buffs offense grappled with Nebraska’s stout defense in the first half.