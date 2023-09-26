Cormani McClain had eyes on him coming in to Colorado as the No. 1 cornerback in the country. There were questions on whether or not he could be a potential starter, but now as Colorado is heading into its fifth game of the season, the one thing holding him back is himself.

His time on defense has been nonexistent up until Saturday's game with Oregon where he saw his first action, recording one solo tackle. With Travis Hunter still out for possibly a few more weeks, McClain had an opportunity to prove himself in that role. Granted, there’s still work to do in order for him to meet the expectations of what Sanders and his staff want to see. However, his action on defense may remain limited if he continues to not give 100 percent effort toward becoming an elite player the staff believes he can be.

Sanders sent a clear message of what he wants to see out of McClain and all of his players on Tuesday.

"Study, prepare, be on time for meetings, show up to the darn meetings," Sanders said. "Understand what were doing as a scheme. Want to play this game, desire to play this game, desire to be the best in this game at practice in the film room and on your own free time.