Back on Aug. 11, Sanders explained how the corners needed to step up in order to claim a starting role alongside Travis Hunter. Tuesday, Sanders named true freshman Carter Stoutmire and FSU transfer Omarion Cooper as the two corners that could start Saturday against the Horned Frogs.

“They're fighting to see who's going to be starting on that other side,” Sanders said. “It's gonna go right down to the end. It may go down to see who gets off the bus first. That's how tight it is right now. We're comfortable with both of their productions, but we just don't know which one may get to not [start].”

Although it’s a close race at corner, the safety group looks ready to roll with Shilo Sanders, Trevor Woods and Myles Slusher.

When asked about the star position, Sanders said, “Slusher should be that guy.”

“He has experience. He's not shy by any means. He challenges receivers. He’s very physical on the run. Don't make a lot of mental mistakes. The kid can play and he's been playing well since he arrived.”

There could be room with Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig to come in for Woods or Sanders at safety, but with Woods’ media appearance on Tuesday is a good indication he’s been playing well.

“It's a good test early,” Woods said about playing TCU. “We can really see where we are not just, compared to last year, or compared to just any team, you're really getting to see how you are in the national ranks. So that's something we are looking forward to.”