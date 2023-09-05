Colorado's most prominent rivalry looms and head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are preparing accordingly to come out with a win in their home-opener.

It's a matchup that Sanders is taking "personally," he told the media on Tuesday, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders is holding the same sentiment and urgency to defeat the Huskers.

On top of the Buffs' marquee matchup of nonconference play, Sanders detailed his defensive takeaways from the win over TCU and areas he feels can be improved upon.

Here are five takeaways from Sanders comments:

1. Nebraska game week has arrived

Colorado has it’s home-opener against long-time rival Nebraska this Saturday, and head coach Sanders and QB Sanders fully understand the importance of getting the win at Folsom.

“Rivalries are rivalries," coach Sanders said. "There's some more severe than others I think everywhere you go coach from high school on up or from youth league on up, you're going to have rivalries and just learning the dynamics of the different rivalries are ... I like it. it's delightful.

"I've learned the severity, the serious nature of this rivalry and I'm embracing it 100 percent. This is personal that's the message of the week. This is personal."

Even QB Sanders is going out of his way to remove any red merchandise on his website.

"Don't wear red in the facility," he said. "I gotta take the red shirt off my website with my clothes this week. I gotta make that call when I get to the locker room. ... We just know the history of it.

"Colorado we don't like Nebraska."