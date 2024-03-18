Colorado had its first spring practice Monday as the Buffs start getting ready for the April 27 spring game. After practice, new OLB coach Vincent Dancy, offensive line coach Phil Loadholt, wide receivers coach Jason Phillips, cornerback Preston Hodge and wideout LaJohntay Wester spoke with the media.

Omarion Miller is one of the returning players in the receiver room this season, and has already been making a pretty big impression on his new teammates and coaches. Hodge called Miller “a dawg” and shouted him out along with Wester as his favorite guys to match up against and cover in practice. Phillips also gushed about the rising sophomore’s talent and expects him to be a big factor among the Buffs' pass catchers this season.

“I like Omarion Miller,” Phillips said. “I’m starting to fall in love with Omarion Miller. So we’re in the dating stages right now. So he’ll continue to mature and be the player that we all expect him to be and obviously the player that he expects to be, and he’s taking the right steps toward that.”