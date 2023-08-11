There were a variety of topics addressed during Friday's time with the team.

Colorado held its fall media day Friday giving Deion Sanders and his team an opportunity to discuss some of the most notable topics ahead of the upcoming season. The Buffs continue to move through camp as they prepare for the season opener against TCU.

Last week Sanders mentioned that the wide receivers were flying around the field during practice.

“I wish you would have seen the display of receivers,” he said on Aug. 4.

A week later the offense continues to improve as Sanders spoke on the progression of the offensive line and the running backs during Friday’s media session.

“[The O-line] is doing a phenomenal job pass blocking as well as run blocking,” he said. “They have some guys that can move you off the spot.

“We have a plethora and I say ‘plethora’ of backs that can get the job done. Any style you want power, you want finesse, you want out of the gate, which is Dylan [Edwards]. You got so many guys that can get it done. I can’t wait to see this running attack as well.”

Edwards’ early praise keeps him in contention to be active in the running back rotation. He also recognizes what he can personally contribute on the field.

“[I’m a] versatile guy to where you can split me out and do a lot of stuff with me in this offense,” he said. “I feel like that's what separates me from everybody else.”

The receivers flying through the air, the backs executing with different styles and Shedeur Sanders’ all-around talent has warranted such an offensive display during training camp. In a matter of weeks the nation will see the multi-layered offense Sanders and his teammates have been building this month.

“Every time we step on the field, go out there with a purpose and just make sure we can control the controllables,” Buffs’ QB Sanders said on preparing for TCU. “Make sure everybody’s mindset and mentally in the right place when we go on the field that’s all it is mental.

“We already done the physical part this summer, so now it’s just the receivers seeing what I’m seeing, the line, me and the center see through the same eyes.”