It was a solid opening performance, especially on the defensive end, for a veteran-laden Colorado team that has NCAA Tournament expectations this year. Here are five things you need to know from the first game action of the year for Tad Boyle’s squad.

The Colorado freshmen all made an impact in Saturday’s game, and all of them stood out in their own ways. Top freshman Cody Williams, the Buffs’ highest-rated recruit in the Tad Boyle era, struggled to find his shot in his first action in a Colorado uniform, but threw down a handful of electrifying dunks in transition to get the crowd going.

Bangor Dak and Assane Diop both got to show off their skills off the bench as well. Both of them have size that can be an asset to the Buffs defensively with their length and athleticism. Dak showed that off by blocking a 3-point shot in the second half. Diop was very active on offense, showing off his innate passing ability, knocking down a corner three, and making a few smart cuts to the rim.

“I think the youthful exuberance that Cody and Assane and (Bangot Dak) have brought is big,” Boyle said postgame. “Those guys are gonna make mistakes but it’s not because of lack of effort.”