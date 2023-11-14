Deion Sanders held his weekly press conference on Tuesday after the Buffs’ heartbreaking 34-31 loss to Arizona on the last play of the game Saturday. The loss was the fourth in a row for Colorado, dropping it to 4-6 and putting the team on the brink when it comes to bowl eligibility. The Buffs now need to win their final two games, which are both on the road, to become bowl eligible. That quest starts this week with a trip to Pullman to take on Washington State, which has been dealing with plenty of struggles of its own as of late.

Earlier this week, Texas A&M fired head coach Jimbo Fisher amid a disappointing season for the Aggies. Naturally, this sparked tons of speculation about who its next head coach will be, and Sanders’ name was thrown around in the media as a candidate to jump to the SEC. Sanders effectively shut that down on Tuesday.

“I’m here. I’m here,” Sanders said. “My mother’s here. My sister’s here. My dog’s here. My daughter is here. Three of my sons are here. My other daughter comes during every home game. We’re here. I get mail here, I pay taxes here. I’m here.”

It’s important to note that his first answer about the topic was much more dodgy than this one, but he reassured Buffs fans that he would be sticking around when pressed on the matter, and maintained that his focus was on getting a win this week.