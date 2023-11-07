Deion Sanders spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of Colorado’s matchup with No. 23 Arizona, one of the hottest teams in America. The Buffs are coming off of their third consecutive loss, and fifth in their last six games, when they fell, 26-19, against Oregon State on Saturday night in Boulder. This weekend is the final home game this season and Senior Day for Colorado, and the Buffs desperately need a win to stop their recent skid. Here are five takeaways from Sanders’ media availability Tuesday.

There’s optimism about the offense despite sluggish performance

The first game with Pat Shurmur calling plays certainly didn’t go as planned for the Buffs, which mustered just 52 yards of first-half offense and didn’t get anything going until the fourth quarter when the game was already out of reach. Even with the new play caller, the Buffs still struggled mightily to run the ball, and went away from it for most of the game. Despite the rough showing, Deion Sanders remains optimistic about the Buffs’ offense and feels like it is close to finding that early-season form again.