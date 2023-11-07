Five takeaways: Deion Sanders chats to the media ahead of Arizona matchup
Deion Sanders spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of Colorado’s matchup with No. 23 Arizona, one of the hottest teams in America. The Buffs are coming off of their third consecutive loss, and fifth in their last six games, when they fell, 26-19, against Oregon State on Saturday night in Boulder. This weekend is the final home game this season and Senior Day for Colorado, and the Buffs desperately need a win to stop their recent skid.
Here are five takeaways from Sanders’ media availability Tuesday.
There’s optimism about the offense despite sluggish performance
The first game with Pat Shurmur calling plays certainly didn’t go as planned for the Buffs, which mustered just 52 yards of first-half offense and didn’t get anything going until the fourth quarter when the game was already out of reach. Even with the new play caller, the Buffs still struggled mightily to run the ball, and went away from it for most of the game.
Despite the rough showing, Deion Sanders remains optimistic about the Buffs’ offense and feels like it is close to finding that early-season form again.
“We did some positive things,” Sanders said on Tuesday. “You’re one play away, you’re one block away, you’re one missed assignment away, you’re one step too deep on a route, you’re one drop away from accomplishing what you desire to accomplish. But we gotta stop that. We gotta have a consistency and make those plays happen instead of allowing those plays to escape us.”
Shedeur Sanders is still banged up
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news