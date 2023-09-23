The number one thing that jumped out at anyone watching Saturday’s game was the mismatch up front, on both sides of the ball. Oregon has so much size and talent on both lines that the Buffs simply couldn’t match, and it popped off the screen on nearly every snap.

“What transpired was a good old fashioned butt kicking,” said Deion Sanders postgame. “No excuses, no nothing. Their coaches did a heck of a job preparing their team. Obviously, we didn’t.”

Oregon ran the ball at will, finishing with 240 yards on the ground on over six yards per carry, scoring three rushing touchdowns in the process. The Buffs got pushed around all afternoon, never really establishing a presence at the line of scrimmage. In the pass game, Bo Nix was protected well all day, taking just two sacks and settling into a very comfortable rhythm.

When the Buffs offense took the field, the difference was just as stark, even with center Van Wells back in the lineup after missing last week. For the fourth consecutive week, CU struggled to run the ball and they failed to protect Shedeur Sanders. The Buffs signal caller was sacked seven times, bringing the season total to 23 over four games.

Both lines, and the offensive line in particular, remain the primary weaknesses of this team, and the Ducks were perfectly built to exploit that.