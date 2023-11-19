Before the Buffs turn their attention to Utah for the final game of the season, here are my takeaways from Friday night’s demolition.

On Tuesday, Deion Sanders insisted that there would be no carryover from the Buffs’ previous three trips to Pullman, where they were dominated in all three games, and that this was a new era. He wasn’t here for that. Instead, it got even worse for Colorado, as it was humiliated, 56-14, by Washington State on Friday night. The Buffs’ fifth loss in a row dropped them to 4-7, effectively ending their hopes of a bowl game appearance in Year 1 under Sanders.

In the first quarter, Shedeur Sanders set the single-season record for passing yards at CU, passing Sefo Liufau with his touchdown pass to Travis Hunter. His night was short lived, however, as he sustained a right arm/wrist injury on a sack early in the game. He returned for another series, but then injured his ankle recovering a botched snap, ending his night, and possibly his season.

Sanders took another beating despite the short night, taking four sacks in the Buffs’ first 10 offensive plays before sustaining the ankle injury that knocked him out. Sanders has been sacked an FBS-leading 52 times this season and has reportedly been dealing with a multitude of injuries for a while now, so it’s worth considering shutting him down and focusing on next season with the Buffs eliminated from bowl contention.

“Shedeur is not that kind of player that he wants to shut down,” Deion Sanders said. “He wants to finish with his teammates I’m pretty sure. I haven’t talked to him about it, but I’m pretty sure he wants to finish.”

It remains to be seen if Sanders is even healthy enough to play next weekend against Utah, if the Buffs do indeed intend on sending him out there. He currently sits just one touchdown shy of Liufau’s single-season passing touchdown record, something to potentially look out for if the Colorado signal caller can go. But with the way that he has been battered each and every time he’s stepped on the field this year, it’s certainly worth considering whether chasing that record is worth it.