LAS VEGAS — Even though head coach Deion Sanders wasn’t present for Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas, he certainly was a topic of discussion Friday.

Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly took place of Sanders while the Colorado head coach heals from Thursday’s procedure. Kelly spent the day elaborating and answering questions over the Buffs' most popular topic: the roster turnover.

There's a general skepticism of Colorado entering the 2023 season as evidenced by the Buffs being selected 11th in the preseason media poll. The Pac-12 media aimed to catch up with Kelly and gain an understanding of one of college football's most talked about teams, Colorado.

1) Pac-12 perceptions of Deion Sanders’ roster turnover

Kyle Wittingham provided the best perspective of an outsider looking in on what coaches, players and the media across the Pac-12 are understanding and taking from Sanders’ offseason renovation.

“It's an interesting thing that's taken place there,” Wittingham said. “The whole roster has been flipped over. With the new rules, the way things are structured, that's just how it is.