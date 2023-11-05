I think last night solidified that 5-7 is an optimistic outlook for the Buffs’ final record, and that 6-6 is unrealistic at this point. Colorado just has too many holes in its current roster to compete with much of the Pac-12. The offensive line is bad, the defensive front has played better in recent weeks but is still vulnerable, and the offense as a whole has sputtered. Shedeur Sanders is clearly playing injured, and the remaining schedule isn’t favorable with Arizona and Utah playing well as of late.

I don’t see anything wrong, in the long term at least, with the way that this season has ended. This is always the range, in terms of record, that Colorado was expected to be in. Expectations skyrocketed after the 3-0 start, and they were premature. That’s OK. It would have been impossible to build a legitimate winning team in one offseason after the horror show that was last year. Deion Sanders is a master talent accumulator, and the Buffs will have a better roster once again next season.