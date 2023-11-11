It’s not the first time this has come up this year, but Colorado’s lack of situational awareness and failure to manage the clock or their timeouts cost them big time in this one. The fourth quarter was a comedy of errors on the Buffs’ side, and put them behind the eight ball when it came to winning a tight game.

The first domino came on third-and-1 just shy of midfield with just under 9 minutes to play. The Buffs had run the ball effectively (by their standards, at least) all afternoon, and seemingly would have two cracks at pounding the rock to pick up a new set of downs and continue their march to break a 31-31 tie. Instead, Colorado opted to pass, a basic mesh concept that it runs all the time in short-yardage situations. Arizona was all over it, and Shedeur Sanders threw incomplete. Instead of trying to run on fourth down, Deion Sanders opted to take the safe route, punting it away on fourth.

On Colorado’s next series, Sanders scrambled for a short gain on third down, setting up an Alejandro Mata field goal to give the Buffs the lead. However, Sanders thought he was hit late, and lingered on the field to make his case to the officials. But as five seconds of lobbying turned to 10 and 10 turned to 15, the play clock dwindled down and the Buffs were forced to take their first timeout to preserve the field goal attempt, which was missed.