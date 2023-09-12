Last week the message the Buffs carried going into the Nebraska game was that the matchup was personal. As CU now prepares to face another rival, Colorado State, Sanders hasn’t quite pinpointed what the message will be heading into Saturday.

“God hasn't given me the message yet,” Sanders said Tuesday. “When he gives it, I promise you guys will be the first to know.”

With or without the message, Colorado is still a 22.5-point favorite and has an easy opportunity to go 3-0 for the first time since 2020. To make sure they come out with a win against their in-state rival, the Buffs are hammering down the details in practice.

“Oftentimes coaches, teams, they wait till Saturday to get started,” Sanders said. “You get started today. You get started on the scouting report this morning, you get started when you touch that field when you snap on the chinstrap.

“Having a good start translates to a good start on Saturday and that's what we need. We want to exceed expectation. If expectation is to win, we may understand that, let's exceed that whatever the expectation is. Let's exceed that individually and combined as a team.”

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell revealed Monday that his team will be starting Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi instead of Clay Millen at quarterback.

In Colorado State’s first game against Washington State, Millen and the Rams’ offense were unable to find the end zone, settling for one field goal in the first three quarters. After Millen experienced an injury with around 5 minutes left to play in the third, he finished the game completing 15 of his 24 passes for 110 yards and an interception.

Norvell put in Fowler-Nicolosi in on the next play, and the Rams were able to produce 21 points and 194 yards in just 15 minutes during the fourth quarter.

As Norvell looks to find success with the QB swap, this will be the first time in Rocky Mountain Showdown history that the two teams have African American head coaches.

“Unfortunately, one of the brothers got to lose when you face another black coach, unfortunately, and you want to see us win,” Sanders said. “But besides that, it's just tremendous getting this opportunity and allowing the nation to see that we are more than capable of doing a suffice and sufficient and a great job. .. I have the utmost respect for him, truly.”

Here's a throwback to when both Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders took a visit to Colorado State.

"I think, was it coach [head coach Mike] Bobo there? We had a relationship and he recruited my son so I know they had a good time," Sanders said. "They really did and I think they got an argument on the trip and then he called me that night fighting with each other. Probably about the room trying to bring a girl to the room something stupid like that."

