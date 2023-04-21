Excitement is stirring across Colorado’s campus to see what head coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs have in store heading into Saturday.

The CU community — incoming, current and former — all came to Boulder to experience the new era of Buffs football. NFL Buffs such as Juwan Winfree, LaViska Shenault, Michael Westbrook and more than 20 other Colorado legends will be holding an autograph session on Franklin Field before the game.

Throughout spring practice, various players and positions groups have put on quite a performance. On the other hand, other players and positions groups are still finding their footing and coaches are looking for more out of them.

For the first time, fans will get to see the arm talent of Shedeur Sanders, the versatility of Travis Hunter, emerging players, big plays and much more.

Here are five things to watch during Saturday’s spring game that kicks off at 1 p.m.

