Fifth-ranked Buffs squeak by Arizona in back-and-forth road matchup
Colorado’s women’s basketball team hadn’t won in McKale Memorial Center in nine years, but were able to overcome that and a raucous Arizona crowd to pick up a 75-74 win and improve to 2-0 in conference play for just the second time in 17 years.
“This is a basketball town,” head coach JR Payne said of the McKale crowd. “They're very knowledgeable basketball people. They know when to cheer and when to get crazy. When to get loud and I think that they have a real home-court advantage with that.”
Friday night wasn’t the Buffs’ finest performance, but they were able to persevere in the end to pull out the victory. Playing their first road game in over a month, the Buffs (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) were clearly rattled a bit by the road crowd in Tucson, and it showed. For the game, Colorado turned the ball over 19 times and was out of sync offensively for much of the night.
Quay Miller got the Buffs out to a quick start by scoring the first five points of the game, a good sign for Colorado after her foul-ridden game against Utah last weekend. The Buffs shot a blistering 67% from the floor in the opening frame, but seven giveaways allowed the Wildcats to stay in the game and trail by just a possession after 10 minutes.
“I thought Quay really carried us early,” Payne said. “She was on the glass, finishing inside and shooting a couple of nice 3s. I mean she was just playing like Quay, she's a great player and experienced.”
The second quarter was a similar story for Colorado, and while it cooled off from the field, it made up for it from the free-throw line. On the Arizona side, Kailyn Gilbert began to heat up, keeping the shorthanded Wildcats (9-5, 1-1) in the game seemingly by herself. In the second quarter alone, Gilbert scored 10 points and didn’t miss a shot.
Coming out of halftime, Arizona made its run. Fueled by a home crowd of nearly 7,400 fans, the Wildcats’ defense suffocated the Colorado offense and eventually spearheaded a 12-0 run that gave them their biggest lead of the night, 60-52. The Buffs were panicked, reeling and needed to find a way to weather the storm.
Similar to what they did in last weekend’s win against Utah, the Buffs came back with a championship-level response. Colorado battled back from being down eight in the fourth quarter with a 15-5 run, retaking the lead on an Aaronette Vonleh layup with 4:25 to play. The two teams traded buckets over the next three minutes, with a three-point play by Jaylyn Sherrod putting the Buffs in front 74-72 in the final two minutes.
The Wildcats cut the lead to just one, 75-74, with one final chance to win it, but Breya Cunningham’s short jumper careened just off the back of the rim and into the arms of Vonleh, giving the Buffs the victory.
“We just stuck together,” Sherrod said postgame. “I said coming out for the fourth quarter that we gotta stick together. We know that that is a hard environment to play in. We've never won here before. We already knew the fans were into it and that's their sixth man. We just had to stick together and that's what I told the group.”
Gilbert was excellent for the Wildcats throughout the night, but the Buffs made her work for every bucket. She scored a game-high 19 points, but it took 21 shots to get there. Jada Williams had a strong night for the Wildcats as well, adding 16 points with a team-high five assists.
For the Buffs, Sherrod led the way once again with 18 points and four steals. Quay Miller had a nice bounce-back game with 14 points and nine rebounds. Sara-Rose Smith had a spectacular fourth quarter off the bench, scoring five of her seven points and collecting five of her nine rebounds while playing the entire final frame.
The Buffs have a quick turnaround before playing the second half of their Arizona road trip, as they will take on Arizona State in Tempe on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff will be at noon MST.