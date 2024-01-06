Colorado’s women’s basketball team hadn’t won in McKale Memorial Center in nine years, but were able to overcome that and a raucous Arizona crowd to pick up a 75-74 win and improve to 2-0 in conference play for just the second time in 17 years.

“This is a basketball town,” head coach JR Payne said of the McKale crowd. “They're very knowledgeable basketball people. They know when to cheer and when to get crazy. When to get loud and I think that they have a real home-court advantage with that.”

Friday night wasn’t the Buffs’ finest performance, but they were able to persevere in the end to pull out the victory. Playing their first road game in over a month, the Buffs (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) were clearly rattled a bit by the road crowd in Tucson, and it showed. For the game, Colorado turned the ball over 19 times and was out of sync offensively for much of the night.

Quay Miller got the Buffs out to a quick start by scoring the first five points of the game, a good sign for Colorado after her foul-ridden game against Utah last weekend. The Buffs shot a blistering 67% from the floor in the opening frame, but seven giveaways allowed the Wildcats to stay in the game and trail by just a possession after 10 minutes.

“I thought Quay really carried us early,” Payne said. “She was on the glass, finishing inside and shooting a couple of nice 3s. I mean she was just playing like Quay, she's a great player and experienced.”

The second quarter was a similar story for Colorado, and while it cooled off from the field, it made up for it from the free-throw line. On the Arizona side, Kailyn Gilbert began to heat up, keeping the shorthanded Wildcats (9-5, 1-1) in the game seemingly by herself. In the second quarter alone, Gilbert scored 10 points and didn’t miss a shot.